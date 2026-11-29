Kyivstar TV, the streaming platform of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, is raising prices on four packages starting December 1, 2026: Premium HD, Adult, Kino Ultra and Plus. Premium HD goes from UAH 200 to UAH 299 a month, while the other three jump from UAH 50 to UAH 99.

Based on the current prices listed on the Kyivstar and Kyivstar TV websites, Adult, Kino Ultra and Plus will nearly double, and Premium HD will cost roughly 1.5 times as much. Those three are add-ons that subscribers pay for on top of their main plan. The Plus package, for example, upgrades Superpower Kyivstar TV — platform access that Kyivstar’s mobile and home internet customers get at no extra cost — to the Premium HD tier. The Basic package (UAH 120 a month) isn’t affected.

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The new prices apply to both new and existing users. Subscribers can check their package price on the Kyivstar TV platform or in the My Kyivstar app. Those unhappy with the new terms can switch to another current package or, as the law allows, terminate their contract early.

Kyivstar TV attributes the increase to the fact that prices for these packages haven’t changed in five years. The company also points to rising costs for content licensing and platform development. Over those five years, the platform has expanded its library of movies, series and cartoons, added new TV channels and exclusive titles, and built its own products to support Ukrainian filmmaking. The latest is the vertical comedy Just Sat Down, starring Rymma Ziubina; the platform released its trailer on November 23.

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Kyivstar also raised the price of the YouTube Premium subscription it offers its customers, from UAH 90 to UAH 159 a month, effective September 2.