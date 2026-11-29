On November 3, Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar registered a branch in Warsaw. The company’s press office told Ukrainian outlet NV Business that the new unit will work with Kyivstar’s European partners and ensure the company’s operations comply with EU regulatory requirements.

The registration date and address appear in Monitor Firm, a Polish company database run by business publication Puls Biznesu. The branch is listed at 28 Towarowa Street in Warsaw’s Wola district. That’s the address of Generation Park Z, a 16-story Class A office building and one of three buildings in the Generation Park complex.

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Poland isn’t Kyivstar’s only foothold abroad. In July 2026, parent company Kyivstar Group opened an office in New York to work with investors. The office also handles matters tied to the group’s Nasdaq listing — Kyivstar Group shares have traded on the U.S. exchange since mid-August 2025.

On November 6, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said the operator wants to take a leading role in artificial intelligence in Ukraine. He named cloud technology as one of the pillars of that push. In October, Kyivstar strengthened its position in the cloud market by buying cloud provider GigaCloud for nearly UAH 2.28 billion (about $50 million).