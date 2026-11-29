On November 24, Belgium’s King Philippe opened a satellite factory in Charleroi run by Aerospacelab, a company that will rename itself Ectro on November 30. The plant represents a €100 million investment and can turn out up to 500 satellites a year. Belgian news agency Belga describes it as the largest satellite factory in Europe.

The factory will build satellites for IRIS², among other projects. IRIS² is a secure communications system the European Union is developing to give EU governments and commercial users high-speed connectivity — in emergencies, for example. It is designed as a rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink. Back in March, Andrius Kubilius, the EU commissioner for defence and space, compared the two systems and, citing experts, suggested the European one could prove technologically superior.

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In September, it emerged that Aerospacelab and its partners had won a €2.4 billion contract. Under the deal, the company will build 264 of the 348 satellites in the IRIS² constellation.

For now, the factory isn’t running. According to Euronews, staff will move into its oval-shaped building of roughly 20,000 square metres in January, with production slated to begin by the end of 2028. Belga says the plant will initially employ 500 people, rising to 1,000 by the end of 2027.

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Benoît Deper founded Aerospacelab in 2018 and still runs the company. “We’ve grown even faster than our own ambitions,” he said, describing how it went from a “tiny startup” to a large-scale project that matters for Europe’s “space sovereignty.” Aerospacelab announced plans for the “megafactory” in 2022, and construction began in May 2024. Deper hopes the new name will be easier to say and spell than Aerospacelab.

In September, the EU also opened talks with Ukraine about the country joining IRIS² and Govsatcom, a system that pools the government satellite resources of EU member states.