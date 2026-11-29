On November 27, Belarus’s Ministry of Taxes and Duties decided to restrict access to Spotify starting December 1. The company still hasn’t paid off its value-added tax (VAT) debt, despite what the ministry describes as active efforts to work with it.

The ministry’s statement, posted on its website, doesn’t name Spotify, referring only to “a non-resident taxpayer’s music service.” However, Stockholm-based Spotify AB appears on the ministry’s list of foreign VAT debtors whose sites are being restricted. The decision covers spotify.com, open.spotify.com, and the Spotify: Music and Podcasts app.

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According to tax officials, Spotify will no longer be able to distribute content in Belarus, which will make it harder for the company to earn revenue from Belarusian subscribers. The ministry advises subscribers seeking refunds for services they won’t receive to contact the company directly.

As Belarusian news outlet Zerkalo points out, the ministry hinted at a possible restriction back in the summer. On June 29, without naming Spotify, it posted on Telegram about a “popular music service” that hadn’t paid taxes on revenue from Belarusian users, suggesting the company behind it was Swedish. Officials explained at the time that such debtors get six months of warnings before access to their resources is restricted. On July 13, the ministry said the repayment deadlines had passed and the company wasn’t answering its letters.

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The ministry adds foreign companies to the list if they sell online services to Belarusians and owe VAT. Spotify is the ninth entry. The first companies were added in August 2024, when Belarus restricted access to streaming service MEGOGO, Airbnb, hosting provider Hetzner, and Activision Blizzard’s gaming service Battle.net. Marketplace Etsy, payment platform Paddle, freelance marketplace Upwork, and wholesale platform Alibaba.com followed. Access to Airbnb and Alibaba.com has since been restored.

Spotify hit 300 million Premium subscribers in early August 2026. In October, Spotify said it is bringing audiobooks to more than 180 countries.