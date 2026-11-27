On November 26, WhatsApp unveiled a way to buy and install a mobile data eSIM for trips abroad in just a few taps. The company is working with eSIM providers and carriers, including India’s Jio and US-based Verizon.

An eSIM is a SIM built into the phone that’s activated without a physical card. The eSIM sold through WhatsApp will only provide mobile data, while WhatsApp itself will keep working with your existing number. WhatsApp pitches it as a way to skip buying a local SIM at the airport, hunting for café Wi-Fi or paying roaming fees.

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Beyond Jio and Verizon, WhatsApp’s partners include Smart Communications in the Philippines, Smart Axiata in Cambodia, and other carriers and eSIM providers. The company plans to start rolling out the feature in select countries soon. It hasn’t said which countries yet, or how much the plans will cost.

A day before the announcement, Android Authority dug into the code of WhatsApp 2.26.47.10 for Android and found plenty of strings tied to a feature called Travel eSIM. According to the code, you’ll enter a destination and the app will suggest plans for that trip, either with a fixed data allowance or unlimited. You’ll be able to install the eSIM in advance, and the paid plan will kick in once your phone connects to a network after you arrive. The feature is still in development, so details may change before launch.

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The code also points to tools for managing purchased eSIMs. They will show which eSIMs are still available, which have expired and which still have data left, and WhatsApp will warn you when data runs low or a plan is about to expire. To use the feature, you’ll need a phone with an eSIM chip and a fairly recent version of Android, though the site couldn’t pin down which one. Motorola also offers its own travel eSIM service: this summer, the company launched Global Connect, which works in more than 160 countries.

WhatsApp head Kunal Shah hinted at plans to sell eSIMs back in early November. In a post on X, he said the company was working with financial and telecom partners so that things started in a chat could be finished just as easily without leaving the app. Among the tasks people still have to handle in other apps, Shah listed paying bills and staying connected while traveling.

Travel eSIMs are already on sale in apps that have nothing to do with mobile service: this fall, Opera added the option to its Android browser.