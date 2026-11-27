Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine grew revenue 12% year over year to UAH 22.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, according to a company press release. Net profit rose 5% to more than UAH 3 billion, while network investment reached UAH 5.5 billion.

The operator ended the third quarter of 2026 with 15 million mobile subscribers, down from 15.4 million a year earlier. Vodafone Ukraine describes its customer base as stable throughout the four years of the full-scale war. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 16.3% in the third quarter compared with the same quarter of 2025, reaching UAH 160.2 per month.

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Mobile was the main growth driver, the company says, as customers used more data. Fixed-line services and Vodafone’s own retail stores also contributed. That compares with 11% revenue growth in the first half of the year.

OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) rose 5% to more than UAH 11.2 billion. The OIBDA margin slipped from 51.9% to 49%. The company notes that wartime costs for running the network, powering it and paying staff remain high.

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To keep the network resilient, Vodafone Ukraine backs up its most critical equipment, makes its infrastructure less dependent on the power grid and optimizes energy use. In October, the operator announced a second wave of solar installations at its base stations.

Investment over the nine months was up 3% from the same period of 2025. The money went into expanding and restoring the network and making it more reliable. Over that time, the company brought 372 technical sites back into operation and switched on 2,021 4G base stations. Vodafone Ukraine is also refinancing part of its debt with a loan from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), freeing up its own cash for new equipment. Since the full-scale war began, the operator’s investment in Ukraine has topped UAH 29.7 billion.

Home fiber is a separate investment priority. Over nine months, more than 363,000 additional households gained access to Vodafone’s GPON fiber-to-the-home service, expanding coverage by 19%, from 1.9 million to 2.2 million households. GPON subscribers have risen 32% since the start of the year. Every GPON technical site has backup power that can keep the internet running for up to four days during blackouts. In 2026, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, named Vodafone’s home internet Best Fixed Network and Fastest Fixed Network.

The operator is also building out 5G and testing it in real-world conditions. Over nine months, it brought more than 200 5G base stations online, and open 5G zones are already live in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Borodianka. The trials are meant to prepare the network for a wider 5G rollout.