Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO will stream an international boxing event held in honor of the Patrol Police of Ukraine on November 29, with exclusive rights to the broadcast. Promoted by Sparta Boxing Promotions, the card takes place at the Yunist sports complex in Uzhhorod. Coverage starts at 4 p.m. Kyiv time and is free to watch.

In the main event, Aram Faniian defends his WBO Global super lightweight title. The belt is one of the World Boxing Organization’s secondary titles, a step below a world championship. Faniian is 26-2 with six knockouts. He faces Spain’s Saúl Luna (12-3-1, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

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Earlier in the evening, at 5:50 p.m., former WBC world champion Viktor Postol returns to the ring. Postol (33-6, 12 KOs) meets Hungary’s Dávid Kanalas over eight rounds.

The full card features ten bouts, with Ukrainian boxers taking on opponents from Spain, France, Colombia, Hungary and India. It also includes bouts between combat veterans. Two of them will crown Ukrainian champions, and a wheelchair bout opens the event.

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Serhii Lukianenko will provide commentary. The fights air live on the MEGOGO Gong channel in MEGOGO’s Sport section. The headline bouts will also be shown on MEGOGO SPORT, a channel available free of charge on Ukraine’s T2 digital terrestrial network and cable. The event is expected to wrap up around 10:30 p.m.

Fight schedule (Kyiv time):

4:00 p.m. — Roman “Feniks” Ivchenko vs. Yurii “Tykhyi” Kravchuk, wheelchair bout, 3 rounds of 2 min 4:20 p.m. — Ruslan “Mamai” Yeromenko vs. Serhii “Byk” Komarov, heavyweight, 3 rounds of 2 min 4:40 p.m. — Oleksii Kozelok (Ukraine) vs. Lekh Ram Rohit Singh (India), 8 rounds 5:50 p.m. — Viktor Postol (Ukraine) vs. Dávid Kanalas (Hungary), 8 rounds 6:30 p.m. — Maksym Molodan (Ukraine) vs. John Sebastián Molina (Colombia), 6 rounds 7:00 p.m. — Oleksandr Ivkov (Ukraine) vs. Oleksii Zhuk (Ukraine), 8 rounds 8:00 p.m. — Taras Bondarchuk (Ukraine) vs. Jordan Patrick Tomasoni (France), 8 rounds 8:20 p.m. — Oleksii “Bilyi” Bilenkyi vs. Dmytro “Matroskin” Popov, Ukrainian veterans’ title bout, 3 rounds of 2 min 8:45 p.m. — Volodymyr “Kypish” Saienko vs. Vladyslav “Klym” Klymchuk, Ukrainian veterans’ title bout, 3 rounds of 2 min 9:41 p.m. — Aram Faniian (Ukraine) vs. Saúl Luna (Spain), WBO Global title, 10 rounds