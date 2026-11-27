Android’s share of global smartphone sales fell to 74% in the third quarter of 2026, down from 79% a year earlier, according to new data published by market research firm Counterpoint Research. That’s the lowest third-quarter share on record for Google’s mobile operating system.

The overall market shrank too. Global smartphone sales dropped 16% year over year in Q3, and the slump has been deepening throughout 2026: sales were down 4% in the first quarter and 11% in the second. Counterpoint blames a shortage of RAM, which hit sales of the cheapest phones hard and drove price increases in pricier segments.

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In Counterpoint’s view, Android proved more vulnerable to the slowdown than rival platforms because Android phones span such a wide range of prices. New flagships from OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi, along with Samsung’s latest foldables, helped soften the decline.

iOS, meanwhile, climbed from 17% to 21%, Apple’s best third-quarter share ever. iPhone sales grew 2% year over year, helped by the iPhone 18 Pro series, which outsold last year’s iPhone 17 Pro models. Demand held up even though Apple raised prices across the iPhone range alongside the new models.

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Huawei’s HarmonyOS took 5% of global sales, up from 4% a year ago, and reached 22% in mainland China. Huawei’s sales in the country rose 12% even as the Chinese market as a whole contracted by 10%. Strong demand across price tiers drove the gain, led by the Enjoy 90 Pro Max, the Nova 16, and the Mate 80 series. Still, Counterpoint warns that Huawei’s September price hikes could slow that momentum as soon as next quarter.

The OS split varies sharply by country. In the US, iOS accounted for 54% of third-quarter sales and Android for 46%. In India, Android dominates almost completely, with 92% versus 8% for iOS.