Ukraine’s telecom regulator, the NCEC, has fined mobile operator Kyivstar UAH 17,000 for activating a paid Gigabit package on a subscriber’s plan without their consent. After the regulator stepped in, Kyivstar also refunded the UAH 560 it had charged for the add-on.

The case stemmed from a subscriber’s complaint that Kyivstar had added the package to their SHANS plan even though they never ordered it. An unscheduled inspection by the NCEC found violations of Ukraine’s Law on Electronic Communications (Part 2 of Article 104) and the Rules for the Provision and Receipt of Electronic Communications Services (subparagraph 5 of paragraph 72).

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Paid add-ons may be activated only with a subscriber’s consent, the commission said. Doing so without it violates consumer rights and can lead to sanctions.

The fine was imposed under NCEC Decision No. 517 on November 4. Kyivstar has already paid it into the state budget on time.

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Earlier this month, Kyivstar added YouTube Premium Lite to select plans at no extra cost.