Ukrainian media group 1+1 media will stop broadcasting five of its own and partner TV channels on the Astra 4A satellite starting December 1, 2026. The affected channels are Bigudi, PlusPlus, UNIAN Serial, Svit+ and 1+1 International. They aren’t shutting down and will remain available on other networks, the company said on the 1+1 media website.

The group advises viewers who still watch these channels via satellite to find another way to watch before December 1. What’s available depends on the channel.

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Bigudi, PlusPlus and UNIAN Serial viewers have the most choice. All three will stay on the VIASAT satellite platform and Ukraine’s T2 digital terrestrial network. They’ll also remain on cable, IPTV (TV delivered over a provider’s own network) and OTT streaming services. VIASAT itself broadcasts from Astra 4A, so the three channels will remain on the satellite, but only as part of its lineup.

Svit+ and 1+1 International viewers have fewer options. Both will be available only on cable, IPTV and OTT services, with 1+1 International offered exclusively outside Ukraine.

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Another channel already dropped satellite entirely this fall: Kvartal TV, now called RAZ 3. Since September 1, providers and cable operators have received its signal only over IP networks.