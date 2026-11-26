The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on November 25 approved SpaceX’s plan to deploy one million Starmind satellites — orbiting data centers for AI computing. The company aims to launch the first of them in the third quarter of 2027 on Starship, its fully reusable super heavy-lift rocket, Space.com reports.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced the decision, saying it “opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth.” SpaceX filed its application for the constellation back in February.

- Advertisement -

Over roughly the past year, AI has moved to the center of SpaceX’s business plans. The company puts its long-term total addressable market at $28.5 trillion, with nearly $23 trillion of that in enterprise AI. Starmind is the backbone of those ambitions: SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk believes AI compute belongs in space, where solar energy is unlimited and there are no neighboring landowners to complain about construction.

SpaceX also uses Starship to launch its next-generation Starlink satellites. On its two most recent test flights, on September 28 and November 13, the rocket placed 26 of them in orbit each time, 52 in total. Musk says the next-gen Starlink network will eventually grow to about 100,000 satellites.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

For perspective, humanity has launched only about 28,000 satellites since the space age began in 1957. The largest constellation in history, today’s Starlink, numbers roughly 11,000.

Both new constellations — Starmind and next-gen Starlink — will require an enormous number of launches. Starship can carry no more than 60 next-gen (V3) Starlink satellites per flight, so the Starlink network alone will take about 1,700 launches. Nor will that be the end of it: each satellite is expected to last about five years, so the network will need constant replenishment.

More satellites in orbit means a higher risk of collisions. SpaceX keeps that risk in check in its current Starlink constellation, whose satellites detect close approaches and dodge them on their own. But as space gets more crowded, those maneuvers will have to happen more often.

SpaceX isn’t the only company chasing orbital data centers. Blue Origin, Google, Starcloud and Cowboy Space, which wants to deploy 20,000 such spacecraft, are among those that have announced similar plans. Google and Starcloud have already launched experimental AI satellites. “By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment,” Carr said.