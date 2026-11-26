Dim and FREEДОМ, Ukraine’s international broadcasting channels, are now part of the basic Slovanet TV package. They’re delivered over IPTV, meaning viewers get them through Slovak operator Slovanet’s own data network. Ukraine’s state-owned Multimedia Platform of Foreign Broadcasting (MPIU) announced the addition on November 26.

Slovanet isn’t the first Slovak operator to carry either channel. Dim is already available on UPC Slovakia, Antik Telecom and GoNet (Lepšia.TV), among others. FREEДОМ is carried by UPC Slovakia, GoNet, Slovak Telekom, Antik Telecom, GeCom, SledovanieTV, 4ka and FlexiTV. Both channels can also be watched via the Hot Bird 13G satellite and international streaming (OTT) services.

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Slovanet has been operating in Slovakia for more than 25 years and serves over 100,000 customers. It offers broadband, digital TV and phone service, plus data connectivity, cloud services, VPN, cybersecurity and IT consulting for businesses.

The basic Slovanet TV package includes more than 50 channels, and subscribers can expand it with themed and premium add-ons. They can watch on several devices at once and go back through a seven-day archive of programs. Subscribers can also record up to 120 hours of content and store recordings for up to three months. There’s an electronic program guide plus pause and resume, and the service is available across the EU.

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After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Slovak operators dropped Russian TV channels. In February 2022, Slovakia’s Council for Broadcasting and Retransmission publicly backed the operators that did so. Against that backdrop, MPIU says, the more Slovak networks carry Dim and FREEДОМ, the easier it is for local viewers and Ukrainians abroad to watch Ukrainian programming and get news about Ukraine.

In July, Dim and FREEДОМ joined the lineup of Polish operator Play. Separately, in September, FREEДОМ’s website was hit by a DDoS attack that lasted for hours.