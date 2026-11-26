Maincast Sport will become the exclusive home of WTA tennis in Ukraine starting in 2027. The channel has signed a long-term deal with the Women’s Tennis Association covering WTA 1000, WTA 500 and WTA 250 events, plus the season-ending WTA Finals, Maincast said.

The 2027 season will visit 26 countries and territories. It opens in January in Brisbane and Auckland, then moves through Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome and Beijing. The season wraps up in November with the FAGE WTA Finals in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the year’s top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams will compete.

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Channel owner Maksym Krippa said the growing rights lineup is meant to let Ukrainian fans watch the world’s best competitions in Ukrainian. The WTA partnership, in his words, will let the channel show almost the entire women’s tennis season, including matches featuring Ukraine’s leading players, and bring new viewers to the sport.

Maincast co-founder Vitalii Volochai promised that matches featuring Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Dayana Yastremska and other Ukrainian players will air exclusively on Maincast Sport. Alongside live coverage, the channel is preparing its own shows, analysis programs and broadcasts with star guests. “The WTA is an almost year-round tournament cycle, so Maincast Sport viewers will get top-level tennis every week,” Volochai added.

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WTA Ventures, the association’s commercial arm, also commented on the deal. Its CEO Marina Storti said the partnership will bring more women’s tennis to fans in Ukraine. She also noted that Ukrainian players continue to make a notable impact on the global game.

WTA matches will air on the Maincast Sport channel and stream on the Maincast.tv platform. In late October, Maincast launched an app for Maincast.tv on Android TV devices. Beyond the WTA Tour, Maincast Sport holds broadcast rights to the NBA, Spain’s Copa del Rey, MotoGP and NASCAR.