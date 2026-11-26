Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV will premiere the Ukrainian-Polish documentary “Traces” (Slidy) on December 1. Alisa Kovalenko directed it, with Marysia Nikitiuk as co-director. The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has selected it as the country’s submission for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards.

The film follows six women from Donbas and the Kherson and Kyiv regions who were tortured and sexually abused by Russian soldiers between 2014 and 2023. Beyond the trauma and its aftermath, the filmmakers show how the women support one another, recover, and push for the crimes committed against them to be recognized.

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At the center of the story is Iryna Dovhan, who was held captive by Russian forces and later became a human rights advocate. She now leads SEMA Ukraine, an organization that campaigns against sexual and gender-based violence in Russia’s war against Ukraine. In the film, Dovhan travels through de-occupied territories, records survivors’ testimonies, and helps women find support through SEMA Ukraine.

For Kovalenko, the subject is personal. In 2014, she was taken captive in Donbas and subjected to sexual violence there. She is also a member of SEMA Ukraine. The idea for the film grew out of the organization’s work, its documentation of war crimes, and a drive to make survivors’ voices heard.

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“Traces” had its world premiere on February 16 at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, in the Panorama Dokumente program. It won the Panorama Audience Award there, Ukraine’s first award in that program. Olha Brehman and Nataliia Libet produced the documentary, with 2Brave Productions and Message Film handling production.

Rated 16+, “Traces” will be available to subscribers on Kyivstar TV’s web platform and in its apps for smart TVs, smartphones, and set-top boxes. On November 3, Kyivstar TV premiered “Kuzma: Strashno Veselyi,” a documentary about Andriy Kuzmenko, frontman of the band Skryabin.