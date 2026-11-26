VEON, the owner of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar, is weighing Ukraine as a possible market for its financial services. The group could launch them on its own, under the Kyivstar brand, or through joint ventures with banks or fintech companies. VEON outlined the option in materials filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16, the day of its Capital Markets Day in New York.

A presentation by VEON Digital Finance Group, the company’s financial services unit, names three possible products for Ukrainians: charging purchases to a phone account (carrier billing), credit for phone service, and installment plans for smartphones and other devices. Another option is receiving money transfers from abroad. VEON moves such payments through its financial hub in Dubai, working with licensed partners, and delivers them to customers’ mobile wallets. VEON doesn’t yet have such a wallet in Ukraine, or a financial platform of its own there. The presentation lists the country only as an “option.”

- Advertisement -

VEON’s financial business is already up and running in the four other countries where the group operates. Pakistan is the most advanced, and VEON considers its model there proven. As of September 2026, 30.4 million people used the JazzCash wallet in the country. Revenue from financial services in Pakistan grew 60% year over year in the first nine months of 2026, to $417 million. In Bangladesh, the group launched the MuktoPay payments service in early November, while in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan its wallets are live and VEON is seeking banking licenses.

The group hopes to replicate its Pakistan playbook in other markets, provided it secures local licenses and market conditions allow. VEON’s plan calls for the unit’s revenue to exceed $2 billion by 2030.

Follow Mediasat on Google News: the latest in TV, telecom and tech

In its Ukrainian telecom business, VEON also counts consolidation of the fixed broadband market among its priorities. The presentation gives no details.

Through 2030, the group aims to grow its US dollar revenue and EBITDA by 12–15% a year, excluding potential acquisitions. VEON wants to lift digital services from 27.2% of revenue in the third quarter of 2026 to around 50%. Artificial intelligence is another area the group is pushing in Ukraine: in the summer, Kyivstar, VEON and Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy announced plans to build a sovereign AI data center that will process and store data inside the country.