Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev, told a government meeting on November 24 that the country plans to phase out 3G networks entirely by the end of 2027. Operators are already converting base stations to 4G while expanding 5G coverage, the Kazakh outlet Zakon.kz reports.

By the end of 2027, 4G networks should cover 5,291 villages, and 5G should reach 70 cities and 300 villages. Mobile internet would then be available in 92% of Kazakhstan’s villages, up from 84% today. Madiyev also urged akimats, the regional and district executive authorities, to allocate land for base stations on time and bring power to the sites so operators can expand coverage faster.

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In areas without ground coverage, Beeline Kazakhstan subscribers can connect via satellite. In September, the operator opened access to direct smartphone links with Starlink satellites using Direct to Cell technology. No separate antenna or satellite phone is required.

Another task is covering 40,000 km of national and regional highways with mobile service. That requires building more than 500 antenna-mast structures, the frames that carry antennas and base station equipment. Madiyev said construction is progressing slowly and urged Transtelecom, the project’s investor, to speed up work and commission all facilities by the end of 2027. Earlier, the minister said investment in the country’s telecom sector will exceed 1.3 trillion tenge over three years.

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3G networks first launched in Kazakhstan in 2011, and in December 2012 commercial 4G LTE service started in Astana and Almaty. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), LTE coverage reached 91.6% of the population in 2024, and 5G reached 45.8%. Beeline Kazakhstan started switching off 3G before the government’s latest announcement: in February, the operator announced a phased shutdown of the network to free up frequencies for LTE.

Kazakhstan is far from alone in retiring old standards. The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) counts 313 operators in 89 countries and territories that have already switched off, are switching off, or plan to switch off their 2G and 3G networks.