A Google patent application describes My Channel, a personal TV channel filled with AI-generated shows. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published the filing on November 19. In its fuller version, the system casts a digital avatar of the viewer as the lead, and the videos come with ads stitched in, the application states.

Google filed the application, US 2026/0370899 A1, titled “Creating a Channel of Video Experiences Tailored to a User,” on May 13, 2025. It describes My Channel as a feature in a TV app. Instead of only recommending existing movies and shows, the system asks a language model to create new videos for a specific person. These appear as tiles on a separate channel named after the viewer — “John’s Channel” in the filing’s example.

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The system builds its prompt from three kinds of data. The first is the viewer’s preferences: favorite genres and watch history. The second is context, such as IP address, device language and GPS location. The third is demographics, for example an age group. The generated video is meant to match the pacing, story structure and even aspect ratio of the person’s favorite movies and shows.

Example shows in the filing include a crime comedy, a romantic comedy, a sci-fi adventure and an action show, and genres can be mixed. In the fuller version, the system builds an avatar from the viewer’s photos and recreates their voice for the lead character’s lines. A second language model can enrich the prompt with current news, social media trends and sports scores. One example in the filing is a show for a cricket fan during a major tournament.

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New videos are generated on a schedule — weekly, monthly or yearly — or when the viewer asks. One of the claims covers building the prompt with no input from the user at all. A phone and a TV can receive different videos, depending on the data each device reports. Before playback, an “advertising stitcher” module inserts at least one ad into the video.

The filing was spotted by Patentlyze, a site that picks out and explains notable patents. Patentlyze says a USPTO examiner has rejected the application again. US applications are published 18 months after filing, so the examination began before the document went public. Google can still amend its claims or appeal. The site also notes that the filing lets users choose what data the system collects about them.

The application doesn’t say which Google service My Channel might end up in. Google did not respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

Google already lets people generate video on their TVs. In January, the Gemini assistant on Google TV gained the ability to create clips using the Nano Banana and Veo models.

Google TV picked up three more Gemini-powered features in March, including Deep Dives for learning and Sports Briefs for sports recaps. The company is also working on letting phones double as a gamepad on Google TV.