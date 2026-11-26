Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV added Dovzhenko. First Sight, a biopic about a young Oleksandr Dovzhenko, to its library on November 26. SWEET.TV is the only streaming service carrying the film, according to a company press release.

The story is set in Odesa in 1926, where Dovzhenko arrives to shoot his first film. The filmmakers wanted to do more than retell Dovzhenko’s biography: they set out to portray a living person. Their Dovzhenko is an artist and director inspired by Ukraine’s nature, people and culture. He fights for the right to create honestly, even as he faces demands for propaganda.

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Hryhorii Baklanov plays Dovzhenko. It is the actor’s first time portraying a historical figure whose appearance, life story and work are familiar to several generations of Ukrainians.

The filmmakers paid close attention to period detail and the film’s visual world. Shooting took place in a range of settings, from the coast to industrial sites. Every scene called for rehearsals, complex logistics, and work with actors, animals, special equipment and lighting rigs.

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The trailer drew a lively response. Viewers picked out familiar Odesa locations in the footage and spotted nods to Dovzhenko’s work The Ship’s Master.

The film reached SWEET.TV after its cinema release. Ukrinform reported that Kostiantyn Konovalov’s film opened in Ukrainian cinemas on October 1 and grossed more than 1.6 million hryvnias in its first week.