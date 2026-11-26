Smartphones belonging to about 3 million Beeline subscribers in Kazakhstan have already connected to Starlink satellites, Jabbor Kayumov, CEO of mobile operator Beeline Kazakhstan, told a government briefing. The figure is the first tally for Starlink Mobile, a service that lets ordinary phones talk to satellites directly.

Far fewer people have actually activated the service, though. To use it, subscribers need to download a separate app and switch it on. A total of 130,000 did so while the service was still in testing, Kayumov stressed. The app is currently Android-only, with an iPhone version in the works.

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A significant share of those users have already used the service in remote regions and in areas with no terrestrial mobile network. In total, more than 16 TB of data and over 50,000 text messages have gone through the satellites. Beeline customers currently get the service free of charge under a promotion that includes unlimited data and a bundle of texts.

In Kayumov’s view, satellite mobile connectivity is strategically important for a country as vast as Kazakhstan. He said the early results show the technology is in demand and could become an important complement to the conventional mobile network. It also has potential for domestic tourism and for subscribers who work far from terrestrial telecom infrastructure, he added. Speakers at the briefing described Starlink Mobile as a safety tool as well: in hard-to-reach areas and on remote highways, users can send a message or their coordinates to loved ones.

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Beeline spent nine months preparing the project together with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Kayumov said, adding that the launch would not have been possible without a ministry of this kind.

Starlink Mobile went live in Kazakhstan in September 2026. The launch followed agreements Kazakhstan reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the US in 2025. In November 2025, the ministry and Beeline signed a memorandum of cooperation, and the first tests of the technology took place in December.