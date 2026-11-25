On November 18, Everest, an internet and cable TV provider operating in the Ukrainian cities of Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi, published a video interview with its president, Mykola Spektor. It covers winter blackouts, the company’s gigabit network and a criminal case that the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) has been investigating for more than 25 months.

Everest began building its gigabit network three months after Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We’re not leaving the market, we’re not going anywhere” was, according to Spektor, the main message to customers at the time. About 10,000 subscribers now use gigabit service, and in the video he explains why demand for even higher speeds has yet to take off.

A separate part of the conversation is devoted to the ESBU case. Spektor recounts how the company’s troubles with law enforcement began back in 2021 and why he keeps speaking about them publicly.