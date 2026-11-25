Russian attack drones launched at Ukraine in 2025 carried eight prepaid SIM cards from Lithuanian carrier Tele2. Lithuanian news site 15min reported the finding, citing Ukrainian military intelligence data. After journalists shared the information, the European Commission urged EU member states to investigate possible cases of Russian forces using European SIM cards.

15min analyzed the intelligence data with the Kyiv Independent, Paper Trail Media and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists. Belgian newspaper De Tijd coordinated the investigation. The cards found in the drones were Pildyk, the brand Tele2 uses for its prepaid plans. The intelligence data also mentions Ežys cards from Telia, but reporters couldn’t learn more about them.

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Lithuania’s Tele2 is part of the Swedish Tele2 group and has nothing to do with Russian carrier t2 (formerly Tele2), whose cards Russia fits into its Shahed drones. The Lithuanian carrier confirmed the Pildyk cards were bought and activated in 2024, before Lithuania required prepaid SIM users to register. Company spokesperson Linas Marcinkevičius told 15min that such cards can end up in the wrong hands through resale groups that buy them up, activate them and sell them on.

EU sanctions ban SIM card exports to Russia. Still, the cards can reach Russian forces through tightly controlled sanctions exemptions or a shadow market for anonymous SIMs. Jonas Ohman, founder of the Lithuanian nonprofit Blue/Yellow, says a mobile carrier’s SIM turns a drone into a “flying phone.” That makes the link between drone and pilot harder to spot, he explains, because on the network it looks like ordinary civilian traffic.

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The investigation also found that Russia’s missiles and drones use electronics from American and European companies, some of it made just months before the weapons were used. A Geran-4 drone shot down over Ukraine in August 2026 contained nearly 100 components, 76 of them made in the US. Overall, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office says it has identified more than 16,000 foreign-made parts in Russian weapons.

Russia also uses Ukrainian SIM cards in its drones. That’s why on November 9 the Internet Association of Ukraine proposed a joint hunt with the government and carriers for such cards in enemy devices.