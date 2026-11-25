HUMAN Security’s Satori research team has uncovered and disrupted BADBOX 3.0, an ad fraud scheme built on infected TV boxes. At its peak, the scheme generated roughly 40 billion ad requests a day. That’s more than 4% of all connected TV traffic seen by HUMAN’s platform.

By request volume, BADBOX 3.0 was more than three times bigger than the previous record holder, VASTFLUX, making it the largest ad fraud operation ever publicly disclosed. It ran mostly on cheap, off-brand set-top boxes built in mainland China. These devices don’t run Android TV. Instead, they run the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the open-source base version of Android, and lack Google Play Protect certification.

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A backdoor built into the boxes pulls a list of malicious modules from a command server and downloads them from public code repositories. The ad modules play real video ads in a hidden window, so the box owner never sees them. The modules send ad requests posing as well-known, legitimate streaming apps that aren’t running on the box and, in most cases, aren’t even installed. To ad buyers, the traffic looks legitimate: a familiar app, a home IP address, and a full video ad.

Some of the requests didn’t need an infected device at all. The fraudsters spoofed requests from server-side ad insertion (SSAI) systems, claiming a server had already stitched an ad into a viewer’s stream. In reality, there was no viewer and no device.

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Beyond ad fraud, the infected boxes were quietly enrolled as nodes in one of 11 residential proxy networks. Operators of these networks sell access to home internet connections, which attackers use to disguise attacks as ordinary household traffic. The box owner pays for the bandwidth, while someone else gets paid for the use of their IP address. One of these networks, PXYEDGE, is run by the scheme’s operators themselves. HUMAN believes it’s IpMoYu, from the previous version of BADBOX, under a new name. PXYEDGE’s operators claim about 200,000 nodes.

The researchers linked the repositories hosting the malicious modules to TXCZ, a Chinese electronics manufacturer. Its boxes come with a preinstalled launcher that has system-level permissions. Before running, the modules check for firmware properties specific to TXCZ devices, and some downloads and hidden-ad configurations are served from the company’s domain. HUMAN didn’t say how many devices are infected. In one month, a single backup mirror of one repository received 367,000 download requests — though that isn’t a count of individual devices. The researchers believe the real scale of the infection is significantly larger.

HUMAN first uncovered BADBOX in 2023, when it involved more than 74,000 devices. In 2025, BADBOX 2.0 spanned more than 10 million devices across 222 countries and territories. While investigating BADBOX 3.0, the company’s researchers also joined a Google-led operation against the XCPE botnet. The operation took down the botnet’s servers, and some of XCPE’s command domains also served BADBOX 3.0.

HUMAN advises buying devices from familiar brands with Play Protect certification, installing apps only from official stores, and retiring any box that behaves strangely. TV boxes aren’t the only risk: Bitdefender previously found malware baked into the firmware of budget Android phones.