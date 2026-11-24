Customs officers in Ukraine’s Volyn region have temporarily seized 50 Starlink terminals found in a humanitarian aid shipment from Norway. A Ukrainian charity had registered the cargo as aid, but the terminals weren’t listed in its declaration, Ukraine’s State Customs Service said.

The shipment was traveling in a semi-trailer through the Yahodyn international road checkpoint on the Polish border. Inspectors found the satellite kits among other items in the cargo. The agency puts their value at roughly UAH 800,000, and the terminals are now held in a customs warehouse.

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The customs notice lists the model as “Standart Mini Kit,” apparently a misspelling. That most likely refers to the compact Starlink Mini. Starlink unveiled a second-generation Mini with a removable battery on November 10.

Officers have opened a customs violation case under Article 472 of Ukraine’s Customs Code, which covers undeclared commercial goods. A court can impose a fine of 50% to 100% of the goods’ value — roughly UAH 400,000 to 800,000 in this case — and confiscate the terminals.

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Термінали Starlink, тимчасово вилучені на Волинській митниці. За оцінкою відомства, вони коштують близько 800 тис. грн

Similar cases have come up at the Polish border before. In fall 2025, customs at the Shehyni–Medyka checkpoint seized 18 iPhones worth UAH 1.5 million. The phones were found in a minibus whose driver had used the “green channel,” the lane for travelers with nothing to declare.