Pasadena, California-based startup Sophia Space has deployed its orbital computing operating system in space for the first time. The company announced on November 18 that it had installed the software on several satellites operated by Canadian optical data relay company Kepler Communications. During the test, the system linked processors on two of those spacecraft into a single network over an optical link.

Sophia Space CEO and co-founder Rob DeMillo told Payload the company believes this is the first distributed network computer in orbit. The startup defined success as the moment the two satellites started exchanging data. “Everything else is whipped cream on top of the pie,” DeMillo said.

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The Sophia Orbital Operating System (SOOS) spreads computing jobs across multiple satellites instead of tying them to a single spacecraft. It relies on Kubernetes, the open-source software that deploys and runs applications across a group of computers. Each copy of SOOS runs on its own processor and is aware of every other copy on the same local network. That is what DeMillo means when he calls SOOS a “cooperative” operating system.

The test ran in stages. Sophia Space first uplinked an alpha version of SOOS to a single processor on one Kepler satellite. The system deployed itself, checked that it was working, and copied itself onto two more processors to form a local network. SOOS then jumped across the optical link to a second satellite and repeated the process. On each spacecraft it used three of the four processors, keeping the fourth in reserve as a fail-safe. The system also has built-in security and triple redundancy.

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Kepler unveiled the compute hardware for its Tranche 1 satellites back in March. Each satellite carries four NVIDIA Jetson Orin processors, the same setup Sophia Space is using in its first TILE compute modules. DeMillo called the match a coincidence. SOOS adds a software layer on top of Kepler’s processors that coordinates them across satellites, so the constellation works as one system. Caitlin Marsh, president of Kepler US, says communications and computing will become increasingly intertwined as the space economy grows.

Sophia Space is pitching the platform for running AI models directly in orbit. Potential uses include missile warning, space and maritime domain awareness, disaster response, weather analysis and in-space manufacturing. SOOS doesn’t require Sophia Space’s own satellites, and the startup is looking for other partners that want to run applications in low Earth orbit. It has already extended its Kepler contract to bring in paying customers. One customer has signed, and a second is ready to go, though the startup declined to name either. Sophia Space charges for GPU usage and access “the same way a data center would,” DeMillo said. Google is exploring a related idea: in October, it sent a prototype satellite for space-based data centers into orbit.

Before it can build its own constellation, Sophia Space needs to fly its passively cooled TILE modules. The company describes a step-by-step roadmap: software first, then dedicated computing hardware, standalone satellites and, eventually, entire constellations. In July, Sophia Space and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) received a patent on the TILE architecture. The startup plans to test TILE in orbit for the first time in 2027 aboard an Apex Nova satellite bus and to start selling the modules in 2028. The challenge now, according to DeMillo, is scaling manufacturing to produce thousands of servers a month.

Kepler’s first ten optical relay satellites were launched by SpaceX on January 11, 2026. In August, the company booked a Rocket Lab Neutron rocket for its second-generation satellites, which will launch no earlier than 2028.