Arianespace’s Ariane 6 rocket lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on November 24 at 11:14 UTC. The rocket delivered 36 satellites for Amazon Leo, Amazon’s satellite internet network, into low Earth orbit at an altitude of about 460 km. The final satellites separated 2 hours and 4 minutes after liftoff.

Flight VA271 | LE-04 | Ariane 6 | Liftoff Sequence

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The launch came nine days after Amazon lost 40 satellites when United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket failed about ten minutes after lifting off from Cape Canaveral on November 15. It was ULA’s first total mission failure since the company was founded in 2006. Vulcan’s previous launch was in February, when one of its solid rocket boosters suffered an anomaly.

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New Glenn, another US rocket Amazon has been counting on, has been grounded since late May. Blue Origin’s rocket exploded on May 28 during a static fire test of its BE-4 engines ahead of a planned launch of 48 Amazon Leo satellites. No satellites were on board, but the blast badly damaged New Glenn’s only launch pad. According to Bloomberg, Blue Origin has pushed the rocket’s return to flight to January 2027.

In 2022, Amazon booked 18 Ariane 6 launches with Arianespace, 38 Vulcan launches with ULA and 12 New Glenn launches with Blue Origin. It later raised its New Glenn order to 24 launches and bought Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX. In September 2026, Amazon ordered six more Ariane 64 launches, bringing its Arianespace contract to 24.

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For this mission, Arianespace flew the most powerful version of the rocket, Ariane 64, with four solid rocket boosters. It was the second flight with the new P160C boosters, which replaced the P120C units used on early Ariane 6 flights. The boosters’ outer dimensions are unchanged, but the P160C motor inside is a meter longer and holds up to 156 metric tons of solid propellant. Arianespace says this raises Ariane 64’s payload capacity to low Earth orbit by 10%, to roughly 22 metric tons.

The mission, designated VA271 by Arianespace and LE-04 by Amazon, was Ariane 6’s tenth flight and its fifth of 2026. It was also Arianespace’s fourth Amazon Leo launch this year, bringing the number of satellites it has placed in orbit for the network to 136 in under ten months. Before the Vulcan failure, Reuters counted 398 Amazon Leo satellites deployed across 14 launches. The first-generation network is set to include 3,232 satellites.

Under its Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license, Amazon must deploy the full first-generation system by July 30, 2029. The company missed an interim requirement to launch half the satellites by July 30, 2026, and the FCC granted it an extension. However, first-generation satellites launched after that date temporarily lose the spectrum priority Amazon previously secured. Amazon already has more satellites than it has been able to launch: in October, it built its 1,000th satellite for the network.