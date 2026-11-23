Swedish company Teenage Engineering, best known for its synthesizers and audio gear, has unveiled the EP/BC-1, its first-ever CD player, and it’s already on sale for $329. The disc spins uncovered on the top panel, so the device looks more like a turntable than a CD player, Engadget reports.

The same panel holds a set of buttons, two joysticks and a display showing the track number and playback time. On the left sits a numeric keypad for picking tracks by number, while a row of red LEDs shows the audio level in the left and right channels.

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The joysticks handle speed and navigation: one speeds playback up or slows it down, the other scrubs through a track. Most CD players don’t let you change playback speed. The EP/BC-1 not only does that, but also detects a song’s tempo on its own and can output that tempo data. According to Engadget, that should come in handy for DJs mixing tracks.

The CD Player Is Back | Teenage Engineering BC—1

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Beyond playing discs, the EP/BC-1 can rip audio CDs to digital files. You can also go wireless: the player streams audio over Bluetooth, including Auracast, which lets it send sound to several devices at once. For wired connections, there’s a stereo line-out, a headphone output and a USB-C port for charging the built-in battery. Gizmodo notes that the company doesn’t say how long the EP/BC-1 lasts on a charge.

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The EP/BC-1 has clips for attaching it to other Teenage Engineering devices: the K.O. II sampler and the battery-powered EP-35 modular amp, which the company announced shortly before the player. Set the EP/BC-1 on top of the EP-35, and the two work as a single CD playback system. The player is also the first model in a new lineup called the Broadcast Series. What comes next in the series isn’t known yet.

Teenage Engineering isn’t the only company putting out unusual CD players lately. In early October, Japan’s Sincere unveiled a limited-edition version of its Pixel Tunes player with a body that glows in the dark.