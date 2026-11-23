Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO will show all 18 matchday 5 games in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League on November 24–25. For Ukrainian fans, the one to watch is Shakhtar Donetsk against Turkey’s Fenerbahçe on Wednesday, November 25, at 10 p.m. Kyiv time.

MEGOGO is the competition’s official broadcaster in Ukraine. The matches are available with its Sport, MEGOPACK and MEGOPACK Y subscriptions, in the Football tab of the Sport section and on the MEGOGO Football channels.

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Shakhtar and Fenerbahçe sit next to each other in the standings, with the Turkish side one point ahead. A win would help Shakhtar hold on to a playoff spot, while a loss would make the race for the next round much harder.

MEGOGO’s coverage starts at 8:50 p.m. with a studio show hosted by Serhii Lukianenko. His guests are former Ukraine international Oleksandr Holovko and journalist, blogger and commentator Roman Bebekh. Vadym Skichko will call the game live from the stadium, and it airs in the Sport section and on the MEGOGO Football 1 channel.

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Skichko says four points from four games isn’t bad, but at that pace Shakhtar could miss out on the playoffs. That’s why, in his view, the team has to treat the nominally home game against Fenerbahçe as a must-win. “Despite the opponent’s status, the Turks’ star-studded squad and their lead in points, I believe Shakhtar can beat Fenerbahçe, though it won’t be easy,” the commentator says. He predicts a 2–1 win for the Ukrainian champions. It’s a personal game for Shakhtar head coach Arda Turan, too: he was born in Istanbul and came through the youth system at Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe’s biggest rival.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, November 24, Arsenal host Borussia Dortmund at 10 p.m. MEGOGO will open its coverage of the evening’s headline game at 9 p.m. with a studio show hosted by Volodymyr Kobelkov. He’ll be joined by Eduard Tsykhmeistruk and Oleh Masliuk, an actor and writer with the comedy studio Mamakhykhotala and host of the show Nebezpechna Peredacha. Vitalii Pokhvala and Oleksandr Melnychenko are on commentary, with the broadcast in the Sport section and on MEGOGO Football 1.

Skichko singles out Arsenal vs Dortmund as the pick of the round, given both teams’ current form and their fight for a top-eight finish, which means a direct ticket to the round of 16. He’s also keen on Sporting vs Manchester United. Both clubs changed coaches recently: Sporting are now led by former Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca, while United have Mauricio Pochettino, who has returned to England.

Three broadcasts will be free to watch. The MEGOGO Sport channel will air them on Ukraine’s free-to-air digital terrestrial network (T2) and on cable. On November 24, it’s Feyenoord vs Porto (commentator Roman Kotliar). On November 25, it’s a UEFA Youth League game between PSG and Roma (Oleksandr Novak) and Atlético Madrid vs Viking (Vitalii Zvierov).

On both nights from 10 p.m., MEGOGO will run a multifeed in the Sport section and on the MEGOGO Football 3 channel. It switches between the simultaneous games to show the best moments from each. Vadym Sheviakin will commentate on November 24 and Illia Dudka on November 25.

Here’s the full matchday 5 schedule in Kyiv time. Ukrainian players at the clubs are in brackets.

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Tuesday, November 24:

7:45 p.m. — Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

7:45 p.m. — Bodø/Glimt vs LASK

10 p.m. — Real Madrid vs PSV (Andriy Lunin)

10 p.m. — Manchester City vs Napoli

10 p.m. — Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m. — Feyenoord vs Porto

10 p.m. — Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis (Danylo Ignatenko, Mykola Kukharevych)

10 p.m. — RB Leipzig vs Lens

10 p.m. — Como vs AEK (Oleksandr Zubkov)

Wednesday, November 25:

7:45 p.m. — Sabah vs Barcelona

7:45 p.m. — Slavia Prague vs Villarreal (Nazar Domchak)

10 p.m. — Inter vs Stuttgart

10 p.m. — Atlético Madrid vs Viking

10 p.m. — PSG vs Roma (Illia Zabarnyi)

10 p.m. — Club Brugge vs Liverpool

10 p.m. — Lille vs Bayern Munich

10 p.m. — Sporting vs Manchester United

10 p.m. — Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe

On November 18, MEGOGO announced it is discontinuing its MEGOPACK N+S bundle, which includes MEGOGO’s Maximum plan, Netflix Standard and Setanta Sports.