Kyivstar TV, a Ukrainian streaming service, has dropped the trailer for Just Sat Down, a satirical comedy starring Rymma Ziubina. The series was shot vertically, a format that suits viewing on a phone. It premieres in January, exclusively on Kyivstar TV.

The trailer introduces Ziubina’s character, Halyna, a music teacher who also tutors math and lives in Kyiv with her little dog Kuchma and her cat Vitalik. All she wants is a few minutes to herself, but people and circumstances keep getting in the way. Every one of these moments starts with the same line: “Well, I just sat down.”

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Through relatable everyday situations, the show takes on relationships, personal boundaries, stereotypes and the urge to live life on your own terms. It tells these stories in short, fast-paced episodes that jump straight into the action.

Kyivstar TV announced the start of filming in September. The platform made the series with production company 2Brave Productions, and the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation supported the project. Photographer Alina Rudia came up with the idea and directed the series, her film debut. Bohdan Haidash is the director of photography.

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Rudia had long wanted the lead to be a woman over fifty. “In film and television, women of this age rarely get lead roles, and the ones they do get often come down to familiar stereotypes,” she said. The vertical format grew out of her own work: she has spent the past few years shooting a lot for social media, so she was curious how a whole story could be told in a vertical frame.

Kyivstar TV has made original series before, but this is its first vertical one. The company says the project is a way to experiment with formats and find new ways to tell Ukrainian stories. Others are betting on vertical series too: in September, former Showtime, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Television and ABC executives launched aTwist, a platform for vertical microdramas.

Earlier, on November 20, Kyivstar TV released all 16 episodes of Strashna Syla, a series about a lawyer who reinvents her look to get ahead.