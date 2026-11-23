On November 17, satellite operator Iridium switched on Iridium NTN Direct, a service that connects Internet of Things (IoT) devices directly to its satellites. Sensors, trackers and meters built on compatible chips can now use it to send data where there’s no cellular coverage.

Those chips run NB-IoT, a narrowband IoT standard that the 3GPP standards partnership developed for cellular networks. Iridium says this is the first 3GPP standards-based service delivered from space. CEO Matt Desch expects the 3GPP approach to bring satellite connectivity to a much broader market.

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Because the standard matches the one cellular networks use, device makers don’t have to build a separate satellite technology. Satellite simply becomes one more connection option alongside cellular. The link runs over Iridium’s existing low-Earth-orbit constellation in the L-band.

The first connectivity module Iridium certified for NTN Direct is Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9151. Nordic plans to ship a public firmware update in January 2027 that will let previously released nRF9151 modules use the service without new hardware. Beyond Nordic, Iridium is working with chipmaker Altair Semiconductor, Mlink Technology, and the IoT arms of Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone.

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Iridium lists wearables, personal safety and emergency messaging, cargo and asset tracking, fleet management, connected vehicles, agricultural sensors, utility meters and industrial monitoring among the potential uses. Livestock collar maker Nofence is already adding NTN Direct support to its N3 model. Fabien Lepoutre, who leads engineering at Nofence, said the satellite layer works pole to pole and “speaks the same NB-IoT language” as cellular networks.

Iridium says it can technically provide coverage anywhere on the planet today. Initial availability, however, will vary from country to country. Whether the service can be offered and used in a given market depends on local laws, regulations and operator terms.

In June, Rocket Lab agreed to acquire Iridium for $8 billion.