Google’s Chrome security team has detailed Mirror Dimension, a closed-off environment where it tests the AI agents behind Chrome’s auto browse mode. It holds thousands of simulated websites modeled on everyday user journeys, from online stores and service marketplaces to social media feeds and recipe sites.

Auto browse is a Chrome mode in which an AI agent visits sites, scrolls through pages, and fills in forms on the user’s behalf. Training and evaluating these agents means running thousands of actions across hundreds of sites, all the time. Chrome engineers Aaron Selya and Charles Qian write that sending them onto the real internet for this is both ineffective and irresponsible: the web keeps changing, and an agent with unfettered access can do real harm. The stakes are rising: Meta is already testing agents with banking access. Every test run also has to start from the same clean state, so nothing from one run carries over into the next.

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Another hurdle is so-called eval awareness: a model suspects it’s being tested and behaves differently than it would in normal use. That ruled out simply hosting every simulated site on a single test domain, since an address like fake-sandbox-sites.web.app gives the game away. Hackers have already exploited this quirk — the Aur0ra group kept telling the Cursor agent that its malicious operations were just a simulation in a test environment.

In Mirror Dimension, the agent instead goes to a real address, such as www.youtube.com. It loads the page in a headless Chrome browser running inside an isolated gVisor sandbox. The request never reaches the internet: the sandbox intercepts the connection and hands it to a local proxy server, which serves the agent a generated site.

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That kind of interception is a person-in-the-middle attack, exactly what Chrome is built to protect users from, so the browser would normally block the page with a TLS error. To avoid that, the proxy issues a TLS certificate — the digital proof that a site is genuine — for every request. Each one is signed by Google’s own root certificate authority, which has been preinstalled as trusted in the sandboxed Chrome. The authors stress that a network attacker couldn’t install such a root certificate on an ordinary user’s computer without admin rights.

Agents can often tell when a static or half-finished site is a test, so the pages in Mirror Dimension are interactive and remember what visitors do. They’re built by a multi-agent system; a human just defines the scenarios to test. A research agent drafts the spec: for an online store, that might include catalog filters, a cart that keeps its contents, promo codes, and a multi-step checkout. A builder agent then writes the HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Critic agents check whether the site works properly with screen readers, whether forms reject invalid input, whether the code throws errors, and how pages look on different screen sizes.

The environment’s main job, though, is stress-testing agent safeguards. One of the most dangerous threats they face is indirect prompt injection, where attackers hide instructions in a page’s content to trick an agent into actions the user never asked for. Engineers can plant such instructions in text, images, or a page’s accessibility labels at any step of a task. They originally specified the attack through a parameter in the page address, but models often noticed the odd detail and realized they were being tested. Now an attack ID travels in an HTTP request header, the sandbox server injects the malicious content into the page itself, and the address stays clean.

By hand, a security engineer can craft and test a few dozen attacks a day. The automated pipeline built on Mirror Dimension generates more than 1,000 attack variants a day per engineer — over 30 times the manual pace. The authors expect isolated environments like this to become the baseline for AI agent security research, and say the same architecture could be extended to coding agents.