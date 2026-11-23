Google is adding GIF creation to its Gemini chatbot, the company announced on November 20. Instead of hunting for the right animation in a GIF library, users can now just describe the scene they want in the chat, SammyFans reports.

The animations are generated by Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash, the video model Google released in early November. Google says the model delivers smooth motion and consistent image quality across every frame. Each GIF runs for about three seconds and plays on a loop.

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Finished GIFs can be saved to a device or copied and pasted into chats, messages and social media posts. In its post on X, Google points to everything from looping photo effects to memes.

Here’s How to Turn Yourself Into a GIF With Gemini

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The rollout has started in seven countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US. Users elsewhere will have to wait until Google expands availability.

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The launch comes shortly after OpenAI added a similar feature to ChatGPT, where short animations are generated by the Images 2.6 model.

Earlier, on November 18, Google unveiled Gemini 4 Neon, an AI model for coding and data analysis.