Vodafone Ukraine and #VARTOZHYTY, a nationwide Ukrainian psychological support call center, have launched an AI support bot on Telegram, @varto_ai_bot. People can message it at any hour, including late at night and on weekends, when the #VARTOZHYTY hotline at 5522 is closed.

Vodafone built the bot, while #VARTOZHYTY psychologists have been testing it since September and signed off on how it should talk to someone in crisis. “We wanted people to always have somewhere to write, even at three in the morning. <…> It’s upfront about being an AI, and it doesn’t replace a psychologist. Its job is to listen, offer support, and point people toward real human help,” said Viktoriia Ruban, head of PR at Vodafone Ukraine.

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People can type or send voice and video messages. The bot remembers what someone told it earlier and asks follow-up questions when something isn’t clear. Conversations can be picked up later right where they left off. When a person needs a professional, the bot suggests calling the 5522 hotline or contacting other services that fit their situation, whether they’re a civilian, a service member, or a family member. Psychologists on the 5522 line answer on weekdays from 11AM to 7PM Kyiv time.

If a conversation shows signs of crisis, the bot immediately shares contacts for support services. During the hotline’s working hours, it also alerts the psychologists on duty. It doesn’t ask for a phone number, and it deletes chat history from its database 90 days after the last message.

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It’s meant for adults: civilians, including cancer patients, as well as service members, veterans, and their loved ones. Anyone under 18 is pointed to children’s helplines instead. In a life-threatening emergency, people should call 112 or 103.

TV host, journalist, and activist Yanina Sokolova founded #VARTOZHYTY in 2021. The call center offers free psychological support to civilians, service members, and their families, and since December 2022 it has run a separate line for the military and their relatives.