Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV is opening casting for the second season of its revamped music show “Star Factory.” Host Volodymyr Dantes made the announcement on November 19, at the end of the season finale. The full episode is already streaming on the platform, revealing the winner and how the five finalists placed.

The show is looking for young performers who want to grow professionally and make it to the big stage. Applicants simply fill out an online form. The production team will then review the submissions and invite those selected to auditions.

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Volodymyr Zavadiuk, who heads Big Entertainment Shows and SWEET.TV Originals, the service’s in-house content division, says the reboot proved how much potential Ukrainian music has. First-season contestants trained with leading coaches and mentors, performed duets with well-known artists, and worked closely with the show’s mentor Alan Badoev. Each of them got the chance to present original songs, and those tracks are already getting radio play, according to SWEET.TV.

“We want to give even more opportunities to young performers who want to grow, create Ukrainian music and build their careers right here in Ukraine,” Zavadiuk said.

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SWEET.TV premiered the revamped “Star Factory” on September 4. The service says the first episode drew more than 1.8 million views over its opening weekend.