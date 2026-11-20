Spanish launch company PLD Space has signed its first commercial launch contract, the company announced on November 18. Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric will fly a small demonstration satellite to low Earth orbit on the second test flight of PLD Space’s Miura 5 rocket.

Mitsubishi Electric will use the spacecraft to test the concept behind its planned mega-constellation, a large fleet of satellites designed to work together. The network is meant to support satellite services, including communications and Earth observation.

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No launch date has been set yet, as it depends on how the first Miura 5 test flight goes. According to Reuters, PLD Space is targeting that flight for the first half of 2027, from French Guiana.

Mitsubishi Electric is no stranger to PLD Space. The Japanese company is already a shareholder and led an extension of PLD Space’s funding round, announced in September, that brought in an additional €108 million. As an investor, it had a close view of Miura 5’s development, which PLD Space says convinced it to book a launch. “Securing Mitsubishi Electric as a launch customer is a major commercial validation of MIURA 5,” said Raúl Verdú, PLD Space co-founder and chief business development officer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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In 2023, PLD Space carried out Europe’s first fully private suborbital launch with its Miura 1 rocket, and is now preparing for its first orbital flight. Reuters frames the company’s progress as part of Europe’s push for its own small-satellite launchers and less reliance on SpaceX. Europe’s Arianespace is also expanding its launch services: this summer it signed a memorandum with Infinite Orbits on rideshare missions to geostationary orbit, set to begin in 2029.