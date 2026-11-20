SpaceX has finished designing a miniature cellular base station meant to sit on building rooftops, CEO Elon Musk said in an interview at the DealBook Summit. The company plans to start producing the devices in 2027, TechCrunch reports.

The station is designed to fill in where Starlink satellite signals get weak. Starlink Direct to Cell connects ordinary smartphones straight to satellites, but coverage degrades indoors, and a metal roof blocks the signal from space entirely. Hence the need for ground-based hardware.

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He called it “a micro cell tower thing that you just put on your roof, like a Starlink dish.” One option he mentioned is bundling these stations with Starlink terminals, though SpaceX is still working out the details. The company doesn’t plan to use large cell towers. On an earnings call in August, President Gwynne Shotwell said SpaceX would deploy small, low-power base stations instead.

Musk was cautious about the timeline, and TechCrunch points out that he has a history of missing production deadlines. SpaceX is also set to launch a new Direct to Cell satellite constellation in 2027, which Musk says will boost network capacity 40-fold.

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Even so, Musk doesn’t expect AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers to go out of business, although they could lose some revenue. In his view, demand for data will come mostly from AI and robots.

In early November, SpaceX was reported to be planning its own nationwide 5G network in the US using Qualcomm equipment. In 2025, the company struck a $17 billion deal to buy spectrum from EchoStar, and this year it agreed to acquire low-band spectrum valued at $8 billion.