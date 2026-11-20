US-based Meridian Space announced on November 17 that it has established a high-bandwidth communications link through its first satellite, First Customer Link (FCL). The spacecraft reached orbit on October 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on the Transporter-18 rideshare mission, which carried 130 spacecraft for a range of customers.

One of them was Starfish Space’s Otter, a spacecraft built to inspect dead satellites up close. FCL itself is built on Kongsberg NanoAvionics’ MP42 satellite platform, with Meridian Space’s own communications payload on board.

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The centerpiece of that payload is a lightweight reflectarray antenna: a flat surface covered in many small elements that redirect the radio signal from a feed and focus it into a beam. Conventional reflectarrays have a fixed beam, while Meridian’s design can change both the beam’s direction and its shape electronically. The company says it is the only antenna of its kind ever put into orbit.

The link came on schedule, after five years of development and testing. “The satellite is performing well, with in-orbit testing progressing according to plan,” said CEO Massimiliano Ladovaz, a former OneWeb executive.

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Meridian Space is developing low Earth orbit networks that governments and commercial organizations would own outright instead of renting capacity on someone else’s constellation. Meridian argues that its antenna makes satellites lighter and less power-hungry. That means smaller spacecraft and more of them per rocket, which should cut the cost and complexity of deploying such networks.

Over the coming months, Meridian Space will keep testing FCL’s antenna and onboard payload, along with its ground infrastructure. The company will also use FCL for its first customer demonstrations and trials. The satellite is designed for downlink speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps.

Ukraine is building its own satellite communications network, too. Ukrainian company HIMERA is already testing the network’s first satellite, OBRIA NANO, in orbit.