Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV has added all 16 episodes of Strashna Syla (literally “A Formidable Force”) to its catalog at once. The Original series stars Kateryna Fain and is available exclusively on Kyivstar TV.

Fain plays Inga Budreiko, a 24-year-old law graduate who wants to build a career. At job interviews, though, she is judged on her looks rather than her professional skills, and the rejections keep coming. Nothing else she tries in order to prove herself works either.

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Eventually, Inga decides to take a risk and completely changes her image. The transformation brings new connections and opportunities, along with professional challenges and romance. The story also asks whether her new look will lead to success, and what it will cost her.

The cast also includes Oleksandr Sokolov, Bohdan Ruban, Olha Uzun, Liubov Tyshchenko, Kostiantyn Danyliuk and Artem Plonder, among others. Inga’s story is set to “Chy ne tak?” (“Isn’t It So?”), a song by Ukrainian singer Domiy.

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In early September, Kyivstar TV kicked off its fall slate of Original premieres with The Brave Girl, a series about a police detective.