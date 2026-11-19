Ukrainian developer Gloria labs has shown a working version of BETA-44, a messenger whose messages and calls never pass through a company server. For now, the app is only available for Windows PCs. The developers described how it works to Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi.

BETA-44 is built on the anonymous Tor network. Each user gets their own Tor v3 .onion address, and the messenger exchanges data with other users directly through it. With no central hub, the system can’t be taken down by blocking or seizing a single server. According to the developers, this design should also reduce the risk of a mass data leak.

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That is the key difference from Signal and Telegram. Signal routes messages through its own servers, though end-to-end encryption keeps their contents hidden from the operator. Even so, in September 2026 researchers in Vienna found a flaw in Signal that lets attackers pinpoint users’ locations from delivery receipts. Telegram stores regular chats in its cloud and only offers end-to-end encryption in separate secret chats.

BETA-44 applies end-to-end encryption to messages, voice and video calls, and files alike. Data is encrypted with AES-256-GCM, while users agree on encryption keys via X25519. Calls also run over Tor, without the separate STUN/TURN servers normally used to set up media connections and relay traffic. Files travel the same way and never land in third-party cloud storage.

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Other features include group chats and a Push-to-Talk (PTT) mode that turns the app into a walkie-talkie. Accounts can be tied to a specific device, and the messenger supports remote management. If the connection drops, unsent messages stay on the device; once it’s back, BETA-44 can resume the transfer and sync the chat history. The developers also announced a separate offline mode but didn’t explain how it works.

Another feature is a so-called duress channel. It’s designed for situations where someone is forced to hand over access to their device or data. As the developers envision it, the channel lets the user raise an alarm without anyone around them noticing.

The messenger is already listed on Brave1 Market, the defense tech marketplace of Ukraine’s Brave1 cluster, and the team has shown it at industry events. The focus now is on pilot projects, in which the developers plan to set the system up for small groups of users and refine it based on their feedback. “We don’t want people to take our word for it. We want them to test it in action on their own computers,” said Oleksandr Sheichenko, Gloria labs co-founder and CTO.

Tools like BETA-44 are emerging as threats to Ukrainian military communications keep growing. Back in September 2024, Ukraine’s National Cybersecurity Coordination Center decided to restrict Telegram on official devices used by the military, government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities. In June 2026, as Militarnyi reported, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the FBI exposed a Russian intelligence campaign that hacked the messengers of Ukrainian military personnel, officials and politicians on a large scale.