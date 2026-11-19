Mandatory IMEI declarations for imported smartphones are paying off for Ukraine’s budget. Since the rule took effect in September, customs payments on smartphones have risen 47.8%, bringing in an extra UAH 501.9 million, Pavlo Buzdyhan, deputy director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), said.

At the same time, the number of gadgets imported into Ukraine fell 32.3%. According to the bureau, payments grew despite lower volumes because the average declared value of a smartphone jumped 2.2 times. The ESBU says businesses have largely stopped undervaluing devices at the border and now declare prices close to market value.

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An IMEI is a unique 15-digit number that mobile networks use to identify every phone. In August, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance signed an order requiring importers to list this number in customs declarations.

Since the system went live on September 4, customs has received more than 930,000 IMEI codes. The ESBU has not yet recorded a single case of an importer failing to submit them.

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The bureau’s detectives have also stepped up the fight against illegal gadget sales across the entire chain, from logistics to retail. Between January and October 2026, law enforcement seized more than 101,000 units of illegal equipment, nearly 74% of them Apple devices and accessories. For comparison, about 29,000 units worth UAH 374 million were seized in all of 2025. This year, authorities have also recovered more than UAH 80 million in losses, double the 2025 figure.

Buzdyhan stressed that the goal is not just to seize illegal phones but to change how the market works. In his words, it should no longer pay for businesses to bring in devices outside customs control, understate their value or hide sales.

Earlier, in September, Ukraine’s State Customs Service launched an online tool that lets anyone check whether a phone’s IMEI appears in customs clearance records.