Chemists at University College London (UCL) and their colleagues have developed a water-based electrolyte for zinc-iodine batteries. In lab tests, cells using it kept nearly all of their original capacity after thousands of charge cycles. The team published its findings in Nature on November 11.

Water-based batteries are a potential alternative to lithium-ion packs, which can catch fire. Their weak spot is energy density: they store relatively little energy per unit of volume, which makes it hard to bank large amounts of electricity. That is the limitation the researchers set out to tackle.

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Their focus was iodine, the material that stores energy in these batteries. Conventional iodine chemistry moves two electrons during charging and discharging. The UCL approach unlocks four, so the same amount of iodine delivers more energy. The catch is that the process creates highly reactive forms of iodine that can react with water.

Earlier work dealt with this using highly concentrated electrolytes containing halogens, the chemical family iodine belongs to. Those mixtures kept iodine stable, but they were corrosive and expensive, which made them hard to produce at scale. The UCL team took a different route and changed the chemistry of the liquid immediately surrounding the iodine. Some molecules in the new electrolyte keep water away from the iodine, while others bind its reactive forms and prevent unwanted reactions.

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The researchers tested the electrolyte in two cell formats. One was the flat pouch cell commonly found in phones and laptops; the other was the small coin cell used in low-power devices. The chemistry worked in both, and the capacity-retention figures came from separate durability tests. Longevity is a challenge for lithium-ion batteries too: in September, Japanese scientists developed an additive that slows their degradation.

Durability matters most for grid storage. These systems repeatedly soak up surplus power from solar and wind farms and feed it back into the grid when generation drops. Today, large battery installations rely mostly on lithium-ion technology. According to the paper’s abstract in Nature, the new electrolyte also works in aluminum-iodine batteries, giving researchers another chemistry to explore for stationary storage.

So far, all of the results come from the lab. Guanjie He, a professor of chemistry at UCL and the study’s corresponding author, says the new chemistry brings water-based batteries closer to commercial use. Next, his team plans to test the electrolyte in larger systems and under conditions closer to those of a real battery farm.