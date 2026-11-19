Samsung Electronics plans to expand its chip plant in Austin, Texas, and build STMicroelectronics’ STM32V8 microcontrollers there for SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. The South Korean chipmaker will put $1.9 billion into the expansion, Seoul Economic Daily reports, citing industry sources and the US Commerce Department.

A microcontroller is a chip that combines a processor and memory to run a specific device. In Starlink, these chips sit inside the laser communication system that lets the low Earth orbit satellites exchange data directly with one another. SpaceX confirmed back in December 2025 that it uses the STM32V8 in that system.

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According to STMicroelectronics (ST), the STM32V8 is the industry’s first microcontroller built on an 18-nanometer process. It uses fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) technology, which ST developed together with Samsung. Chips like this process data quickly, draw little power and stay stable in harsh conditions. That matters most in space, where satellite components have to withstand temperature swings and radiation.

ST is bullish on Starlink. In May, the company forecast that the service could reach 100 million users within two years.

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The STM32V8 is currently made in France, at ST’s fab in Crolles near Grenoble. Samsung will shift part of that output to Austin, per Seoul Economic Daily, with expanded production there targeted to start by 2030. The Austin fab runs mature process nodes, from 65 nm down to 14 nm.

An industry source told the paper that Samsung’s production lines in South Korea are running at full capacity, which is why the US plant is moving faster. Starlink chips may be made in Austin at the customer’s request, the source added.

US government documents partly back this up. A subsidy project disclosed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the Commerce Department, says the Austin fab will produce FD-SOI chips for the aerospace, defense and automotive industries. Samsung itself said it cannot officially confirm contracts with individual customers.