Blue Origin announced on November 19 that it has signed a launch services agreement with Google for Project Suncatcher, the search giant’s research project exploring AI computing in space. A New Glenn rocket is slated to carry Google’s satellites to orbit in the first quarter of 2029.

Through Project Suncatcher, Google is exploring whether satellites can help scale up computing for artificial intelligence. The spacecraft will fly in a sun-synchronous orbit. Each one will carry solar panels and Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), the company’s in-house chips for machine learning. Google and Blue Origin say each satellite will offer roughly the computing capacity of a data center server rack. Neither company has disclosed how many satellites the rocket will carry or what the contract is worth.

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The core idea is to power computing hardware with sunlight, which is plentiful in orbit. Travis Beals, senior director of Project Suncatcher at Google, said the company wants to scale AI infrastructure in space by tapping that solar power. Google’s earlier estimates suggest solar panels in low Earth orbit can collect up to eight times more energy than panels of the same size on the ground. Beals called the Blue Origin launch a crucial milestone on the project’s roadmap.

Computing in space comes with serious engineering challenges, though. High-performance chips run hot, and in a vacuum there’s no air to carry heat away, so engineers need heat pipes and radiators. Space radiation can also damage electronics. Another hurdle is linking the satellites into a single computing network. Google plans to use laser links to move data between them.

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Google is already testing the concept. On October 1, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket put a prototype Project Suncatcher satellite, built with Planet Labs, into orbit. That satellite shared the ride with other payloads. New Glenn, by contrast, will carry only Google’s satellites, making it the project’s first dedicated heavy-lift launch.

The prototype is already producing results. On October 30, Google said the TPUs on board were up and running and that its Gemma 4 language model had answered a prompt sent from Earth. The model wrote a haiku, which the satellite beamed back to a ground station.

“Project Suncatcher represents the ambitious missions New Glenn was built to support,” said Jordan Charles, Blue Origin’s senior vice president of New Glenn. The rocket exploded in May, however, and in early October Blue Origin pledged to return New Glenn to flight before the end of 2026.