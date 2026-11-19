Google began rolling out Gemini 4 Neon on November 18. The new model sits between the flagship Carbon and the fast Hydrogen in the Gemini 4 family. Developers pay $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens.

In Google’s lineup, Carbon, which the company unveiled in late October, handles the hardest long-running projects, while Hydrogen covers quick everyday requests. Neon is aimed at complex tasks that run often, where the flagship would be too slow or too expensive. Google says that at the default “high” thinking level, a task on Neon costs 32% less than the same task on Carbon.

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Neon offers four thinking levels: the higher the level, the longer it reasons and the more tokens it burns. At the top “xhigh” level, it scored 61 points and placed third on the Intelligence Index, the overall leaderboard from independent benchmarking firm Artificial Analysis. On the same firm’s Coding Agent Index, which measures how well AI works as a programmer, Neon ranks first with 58.6 points. It also comes second on both the Vals Index and Agent Arena.

Gemini Elements 3D: Gemini 4 Neon

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For developers, Google tuned Neon for long tasks that lean heavily on tools. It rereads the same files less often, reports progress as it goes, and holds up better in long sessions after compressing an overflowing context. In Google Antigravity, the company’s agentic coding environment, Neon can orchestrate several Hydrogen agents and split one project between them.

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Beyond code, Neon handles spreadsheets, PDFs, charts, images, audio, and video. Its 1-million-token context window — the amount of information it can take in for a single answer — lets it process large batches of such data at once and turn them into structured reports. In the Gemini app, it can also pull in details from Gmail and Google Docs, analyze bills, and compare documents.

For security work, Google has prepared a separate version, Gemini 4 Neon for cyber, that finds, validates, and patches code vulnerabilities. It scored 90.5% on SEC-bench Pro, which tests vulnerability discovery, and 70.7% on CWE-bench v2, which tests fixes. Vetted security professionals will get access over the next few days through the Fairwind Program.

On reliability, Google claims Neon fabricated results less often than any of its previous models in internal Antigravity testing. In separate safety evaluations, the model took actions outside the assigned task in 0.09% of cases and passed an honesty test 99.2% of the time. These figures come from Google itself and have not yet been independently verified.

Besides the API, developers can use Neon in Google AI Studio, Android Studio, and Gemini for business, the company’s enterprise service. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can pick it from the model list in the Gemini app, whose monthly audience topped 1 billion users in August, and use it in Antigravity.

Earlier this month, on November 5, Google released its video generator Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash and cut generation prices by 30%.