Skydance CEO David Ellison has confirmed that Elon Musk, who runs Tesla and SpaceX, invested in the company. Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on November 18, Ellison declined to say how much Musk put in, Variety reports.

CNBC and Semafor reported in October that Musk had invested about $1 billion. Moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times pressed Ellison on those reports. He asked whether the investment could lead to something bigger, such as a long-term tie-up with SpaceX’s satellite service Starlink, or was a one-off. Sorkin also pointed to Musk’s relationship with Ellison’s father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

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Ellison called Musk the greatest entrepreneur of our time, comparing him to both Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. Musk doesn’t invest in many companies, he said, so having him as a shareholder is “an honor and a privilege.” Ellison added that Skydance would be glad to work with Musk in the future, but there is nothing in the works right now.

Sorkin also asked about Alex Gibney’s documentary “Musk,” which prompted Musk to threaten legal action against the filmmaker. Ellison confirmed the film will still stream on HBO Max. It is slated to premiere in the first quarter of 2027.

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HBO Max came to Skydance along with Warner Bros. Discovery. On October 6, Ellison’s company, then called Paramount Skydance, closed its $111 billion purchase of the media group and took the Skydance name. Larry Ellison put $40 billion toward the deal. The Ellison family holds the largest stake in Skydance, while RedBird Capital Partners invested $4 billion.

Skydance carries around $80 billion in net debt. To pay it down, the company aims to cut annual costs by $6 billion by 2029 and generate $10 billion in free cash flow by 2030. At the same time, Ellison said, Skydance will invest more in content than its rivals. Next year it must release at least 30 films under a settlement with attorneys general from 12 US states. The company has no plans to merge the CNN and CBS News newsrooms for now.

Skydance is also set to offer a bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ in early 2027.