Engineering firm Accu Components analyzed the trajectories of 15,833 active satellites in low Earth orbit. Its estimate: at any moment of the night, 710 of them are above an average UK town. Space.com notes that the study has not been peer-reviewed.

The researchers used U.S. Space Force tracking data from October 12 and 18, published on the open website CelesTrak. The sample covered satellites orbiting below 2,000 km, and the figure of 710 assumes a completely unobstructed horizon. The study focused on the UK, but the authors say similarly heavy traffic passes over most of Europe, the U.S. and other mid-latitude regions, especially between 40° and 50° north or south.

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A spokesperson for Accu Components put this down to SpaceX’s Starlink network. Most of its satellites orbit at around 53° to the equator, so they bunch up over the mid-latitudes. Equatorial skies are the quietest, with around 490 satellites overhead at once. The company stresses that these global figures are approximate, based on a worldwide grid using a single day of data.

Only a fraction of those satellites can be seen with the naked eye. They produce no light of their own and are visible only when sunlit while the ground below is already dark. According to the study, an average of 105 of the 710 reflect sunlight and shine as brightly as stars. That number swings sharply through the night. In the first hour after dark, around 300 satellites over a typical UK town catch the sun; by midnight it’s fewer than 20, before climbing back to around 300 before dawn.

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Visible stars, by contrast, are scarce in city skies. According to OwnStarMap, only a few dozen can be made out with the naked eye in the dead of night over light-polluted megacities like London or New York. Suburbs and smaller towns see a few hundred, and thousands only appear far from cities, in remote countryside or mountains. Meanwhile, 12,891 different satellites pass over an average UK town over the course of a night.

The number of satellites in orbit has soared over the past decade, especially since SpaceX began deploying Starlink. Satellite companies plan to launch hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, more in the coming decades. SpaceX has already unveiled its Starmind data centers, a network meant to include a million satellites. If these plans materialize, passing satellites will vastly outnumber stars almost anywhere on Earth.

That worries astronomers most. Satellites crossing the view of ground-based telescopes leave streaks in images and brighten the sky by reflecting sunlight back to Earth. Over time, even the most powerful observatories could lose the ability to see distant stars and galaxies. Some companies want to beam light from orbit on purpose: California startup Reflect Orbital plans to launch mirrors that would reflect sunlight onto the night side of the planet.