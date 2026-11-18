YouTube changed how it counts views on TVs on November 16. Public view counts now include an estimate of how many people watched a video together, Australian trade publication Mediaweek reports. The change covers regular videos, Shorts and livestreams.

Until now, one playback on a TV counted as one view, even if the whole family was on the couch. Now YouTube counts each viewer separately, so a video watched by three people can register three views. On phones, computers and tablets, nothing changes: one playback is still one view.

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YouTube doesn’t measure how many people are in the room. It estimates the number with a statistical model built by Google researchers, which looks at audience demographics, content characteristics and time of viewing. The company says the model doesn’t use cameras, microphones or device sensors, and that its results are checked against industry audience panels.

New! Co-views included in the public YouTube viewcount pic.twitter.com/AoYu2WRMU1 — YouTube Creator Insider (@YouTubeInsider) November 16, 2026

YouTube says the goal is to bring its numbers in line with TV industry standards, where ratings are also based on estimates of how many people are watching. The TV has long been one of the platform’s main screens. YouTube has previously said people spend more than 1 billion hours a day in its TV app, and Shorts alone rack up more than 2 billion hours of TV viewing every month.

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Creators’ earnings won’t change. YouTube Partner Program payouts are based on engaged views and engaged watch hours, which don’t include co-viewers. Eligibility for monetization isn’t affected either. YouTube is adjusting those rules separately: starting in February 2027, it will double the thresholds for new creators.

Co-views apply only to new TV views, so existing counts stay as they are. New TV views on older videos, however, will include them. Creators who want to see their numbers without co-views can use the new co-view rate in YouTube Studio analytics: divide total views by it to get the baseline. A rate of 1.10, for example, means that every 1,000 TV playbacks brought in another 100 views from extra viewers.

The separate Views (Co-viewed) metric, available to creators since September, will be retired in May 2027. YouTube’s previous counting change took effect on August 24, when it began registering a view from the very first frame of playback.