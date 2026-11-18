Ukrainian online bookstore MEGOGO BOOKS has launched its own iOS and Android app for reading e-books and listening to audiobooks. The catalog debuts with about 5,000 digital titles, most of them available through a subscription.

The launch comes just ahead of the store’s second anniversary. MEGOGO BOOKS opened in December 2024 selling print books and added international shipping to European countries in spring 2025. Now it brings print, e-books and audiobooks together in a single service.

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Subscriptions come in monthly, quarterly and annual plans. The annual plan is the cheapest, working out to 158 UAH a month. New users get a seven-day free trial. Subscribers also get 10% off print books in the MEGOGO BOOKS online store, plus free delivery.

The flat fee unlocks the catalog, so there’s no need to buy each title separately. Some books aren’t included in the subscription, though, and can only be bought individually — standard practice for digital content. Anyone can also buy single titles without subscribing. E-books open in the app’s built-in reader and audiobooks in its player, and there’s no limit on the number of devices.

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For publishers, MEGOGO BOOKS is pitching a new subscription-based sales channel. Their earnings will depend on how much people actually read or listen to a given book. The company says the model should help titles reach a wider audience and stay on sale longer. Global players are moving into Ukraine too: in October, Spotify announced audiobooks for more than 180 countries, Ukraine among them.

The launch also changes the Audio section of MEGOGO, the Ukrainian streaming service. Audiobooks users bought there will remain available for some time, but no new titles will be added. From now on, all new audio content will appear only in the MEGOGO BOOKS app. Next, the company plans to grow the catalog, record more of its own audiobooks and release exclusive titles.

MEGOGO BOOKS content director Kateryna Kotvitska said the same person might listen to books on the go, read on their phone and buy a favorite title in print for their home library. Combining these formats, she said, helps build longer-lasting relationships with readers. “We’re calling on publishers to open up digital rights, experiment with formats and work together to grow the audience for legal reading in Ukraine and beyond,” she said.

Other big platforms are eyeing audiobooks as well. YouTube, for one, could enter the market, currently dominated by Spotify and Audible.