International sports broadcaster Setanta Sports has integrated TITAN Live into its live streaming workflow. French video compression and delivery specialist Ateme announced the deployment on November 17.

OTT (over-the-top) means delivering video over the internet, bypassing cable and satellite networks. For a live stream to play on a phone, TV or computer, and over connections of different speeds, broadcasters convert the source feed into the formats each one needs. That process is called transcoding, and it’s exactly what TITAN Live handles.

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Ateme argues that video infrastructure for live sports has to meet a demanding set of requirements: consistent picture quality, low latency, reliability and efficient use of resources. Those demands peak when a broadcaster runs several live streams at once and prepares each of them for different devices and networks.

Setanta Sports CEO Bacha Malazonia stressed that video quality matters especially in sports, where every detail can shape the viewing experience. In his words, TITAN Live gives the broadcaster the transcoding capabilities it needs as the company keeps building out its OTT services.

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“Live sports streaming requires technology that combines video quality, reliability, and operational efficiency,” said Christophe Stigas, Ateme’s Vice President for Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He added that TITAN Live should give Setanta Sports the flexibility its growing OTT business requires.

Setanta Sports broadcasts live sport on its own TV channels and through its streaming platform in 14 countries and five languages. It reaches 93 million viewers in 23 million households, with its channels carried by 425 operators. Its line-up includes the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, UFC, the NBA, Formula 1 and the ATP Tour.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO is discontinuing its bundle MEGOPACK N+S, which included Netflix and Setanta Sports subscriptions. MEGOPACK will replace it from November 27.