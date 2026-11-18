Security startup Calif on November 17 published a technical breakdown of Java4Shell (CVE-2026-114938), a flaw in OpenJDK, the open-source implementation of Java that most Java distributions are built from. Calif researcher Quang Luong found the bug with help from OpenAI’s Codex AI agent.

The flaw sits in Java’s Base64 decoder, which turns text-encoded data back into binary. Java relies on it for authentication, file uploads and network traffic. To run faster, the decoder uses special processor instructions, and that optimized code contains a calculation error. Feed it a specially crafted string, and the decoder writes data past the end of its memory buffer. A string of 64 “A” characters followed by an equals sign is enough to corrupt the memory of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM).

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An attacker can turn that corruption into a leak of memory contents, which may include personal data, private keys and access tokens, or into remote code execution on the server. Calif’s researchers demonstrated remote code execution against popular enterprise products running default configurations. Without any authentication, they compromised Keycloak, Jira, Confluence, JFrog Artifactory, Jenkins and PingFederate. Five more products, Apache Kafka, Apache Solr, Elasticsearch, Gerrit and Spinnaker, are exposed if the attacker has a user account.

There is no universal exploit, though. Each application needs its own attack chain: an attacker has to find a way to get the malicious string to the decoder and then arrange objects in memory just right. That is why Calif released only a proof-of-concept that reproduces the memory corruption and is holding back its product-specific exploits until users update Java. CEO Thai Duong believes this complexity buys administrators some time. Still, he warned that unpatched systems will remain at risk for another five to ten years.

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The flaw affects OpenJDK 17.0.6 and later, along with every build based on it, including Oracle Java SE, Amazon Corretto, Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, Azul Zulu and Red Hat OpenJDK. It only triggers on x86-64 machines whose processors support the AVX-512 VBMI instruction set. That includes Intel Xeon chips from the Ice Lake, Sapphire Rapids, Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids generations, as well as AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors on Zen 4 or newer. Systems with ARM processors are not affected.

Calif rated the flaw 9.2 out of 10 on the CVSS 4.0 scale, while Oracle gave it a lower 8.1 under CVSS 3.1. Oracle’s security bulletin shows the company shipped a fix on November 17 at 1 p.m. Pacific time. According to BleepingComputer, Oracle’s November update patches 655 vulnerabilities across its products. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is urging organizations to install it right away.

For anyone who can’t update Java immediately, Calif recommends temporarily disabling hardware-accelerated Base64 by launching the JVM with the -XX:-UseBASE64Intrinsics flag. Another option is -XX:UseAVX=2, which turns off AVX-512 instructions. Use it only on x86-64 hosts: OpenJDK on ARM won’t start with that flag. Both workarounds reduce the risk but are no substitute for updating.

Writing on Calif’s blog, Luong said he pointed Codex at the compiler, cryptography and other complex parts of OpenJDK. Most of its early findings were useless, but after about 20 minutes of persistent prompting, the agent flagged the bug in the decoder. Calif says finding the flaw took about an hour, building the first working exploit took two more, and the AI bill came in under $200. The New York Times reports that the startup used OpenAI’s new GPT-6 Cyber model and warned Google, Microsoft and the Five Eyes intelligence agencies before going public. The paper also notes that about 90% of Fortune 500 companies use Java.

This is Calif’s second major find with OpenAI models in the past month. The startup earlier uncovered serious vulnerabilities in PHP, the language behind roughly 70% of the world’s websites.

Earlier in November, a security researcher disclosed an Android flaw that lets a single crafted SMS drop calls.