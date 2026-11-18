Over the past few months, OpenAI and its partner, cybersecurity firm Calif, have been probing Apple’s devices with OpenAI’s new GPT-6 Cyber model. The researchers found vulnerabilities across almost the entire product line, from iPhone and Mac to iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and the Vision Pro headset, Forbes reported.

Some of the flaws could, in theory, let an attacker take over an iPhone or Mac through a malicious website. Another finding involves Lockdown Mode on the iPhone. The feature deliberately limits some of the phone’s functions to give attackers fewer ways in. Using GPT-6 Cyber, the researchers built an exploit, a piece of attack code that strips that protection away.

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Apple did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment. Calif, however, says Apple fixed many of the bugs as soon as it learned about them. OpenAI confirmed that its model found the vulnerabilities, and Apple thanked the company for the findings.

OpenAI unveiled GPT-6 Cyber on November 5, saying the model had helped uncover more than 2,000 bugs in Linux and develop working exploits for 948 of them. According to Forbes, the new model finds and exploits vulnerabilities twice as fast as GPT-6.1 Sol. That speed comes at a price. Finding the same number of flaws costs about $17 with GPT-6 Cyber, compared with roughly $1 with the older model.

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Calif CEO Thai Duong told Forbes that the new model lets researchers write exploits far faster than its predecessors did. That helps anyone trying to patch vulnerabilities quickly and at scale. In the hands of malicious hackers, however, such a tool becomes a serious threat, he warned.

This isn’t Calif’s first discovery made with OpenAI’s models. On November 17, the startup detailed how it found a critical flaw in Java. Before that, it uncovered serious vulnerabilities in PHP, the web programming language. Researchers at Wiz independently spotted the same bugs.